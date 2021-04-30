Left Menu

Health Ministry warns against 'misplaced bravery', says 'we may be tired but virus isn't'

30-04-2021
Health Ministry warns against 'misplaced bravery', says 'we may be tired but virus isn't'
Amid a record surge in coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry warned against ''misplaced bravery'' and stressed on following COVID-appropriate behaviour and treatment guidelines while saying ''we may be tired but the virus isn't''.

Seeking everyone's support to manage the situation, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that ''misplaced fear'' was also being observed among people and urged them not to stock oxygen cylinders at home.

''We are observing misplaced bravery that corona is nothing, its a scam, we have had enough of coronavirus, I don't need a mask, let's party, there's life beyond worrying over coronavirus. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in the society,'' he said at a press conference.

''Then we see misplaced fear that 'I came in contact with a case, I am infected and will surely die', 'I need Remdesivir just in case I get the infection', 'Let's get an oxygen cylinder in advance at home','' Agarwal said.

He underlined that fear and panic only aggravates and complicates the agony.

''Let's not get an oxygen cylinder in advance at home,'' the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry said.

However, there are some alert and aware citizens also who know that chances of contracting the infection can be minimized by wearing a mask and washing hands, and believe in following the guidelines and in consulting doctors, he said.

Agarwal stressed that citizens need to follow all guidelines, take all precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

''The virus has not gone into fatigue, even if we have. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in society. We need the support of everyone to manage the situation,'' he stressed. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that in the second wave of the pandemic, the rate of the rise in infection has been rapid which has put immense strain on health infrastructure for some time.

''Also, doubling of COVID-19 cases has been rapid. That should ease if turnover time reduces.'' He observed that this time coronavirus infection is spreading in tier two and three cities. ''So, it is important to train doctors about treating this new disease,'' Dr Guleria said and underlined avoiding misuse of drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab.

''Systemic oral steroids are not indicated in case of mild disease and may be counter-productive especially if started too early. One should consult doctors before starting it,'' he said.

