Raj govt to vaccinate 35-44 years category in 11 districts from Saturday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:39 IST
The Rajasthan government will administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to people in the age group of 35-44 years in 11 district headquarters from Saturday.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said such a decision was made after vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) assured to give only 3 lakh doses to the state.

“Looking at the limited number of vaccine doses, it has been decided that people in the age group of 35 to 44 years will be vaccinated in 11 district headquarters where coronavirus infection is high,” he said.

“There are 3.25 crore beneficiaries under the 18-45 years age category. We need 7 crore doses in all to vaccinate the beneficiaries, including wastage, for both doses,” he said.

The minister said that the state government has booked 3.75 crore vaccine doses with SII.

“The SII official informed us that they can only provide 3 lakh vaccine doses to the state. The state has storage facilities and even demanded for bumper stock. Rajasthan has the capacity to vaccinate 7 lakh people daily,” he added.

The vaccination drive for 35-44 year age group will be held in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Alwar, Dholpur, Bhilwara, Kota, Sikar and Pali.

