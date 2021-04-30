Turkey says it will receive 1 mln doses of BioNTech vaccines in May

Turkey will receive a further 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that there were no issues with an option to procure another 30 million in June.

Earlier this week, Koca had said that vaccines would be more scarce in the next two months, but President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he saw no issues with procurement and that Ankara would receive shots from Russia, China and BioNTech in the next months.

Speaking at a news conference in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Koca said Turkey had 6 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine and the shot developed by China's Sinovac in stock at the moment, and added that he expected procurement to pick up pace in May, with the expected delivery of a shipment of Russia's Sputniv V vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)