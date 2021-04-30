Turkey records 394 coronavirus deaths, its biggest daily toll
Turkey logged 394 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest ever daily toll, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday, a day after a nationwide lockdown went into effect. On Thursday, Turks have entered a nationwide "full lockdown" starting that will last until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:22 IST
Turkey logged 394 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest ever daily toll, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday, a day after a nationwide lockdown went into effect. The data also showed 31,891 new coronavirus cases in the same period.
Turkey ranks fourth globally in number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally. Ankara has tightened restrictions as infections and deaths surged to record highs after an easing of measures in March. On Thursday, Turks have entered a nationwide "full lockdown" starting that will last until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turks
- Turkey
- Health Ministry
- Ankara
ALSO READ
Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols
Turks demonstrate against Biden''s Armenian genocide decision
Police search cryptocurrency trading firm after Turks say they were scammed
Turks see Erdogan's pious hand behind alcohol sales ban during lockdown
Turks leave cities, fill shops in preparation for lockdown