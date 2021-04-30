Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:42 IST
Sikkim logs record 205 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality
Sikkim, which was last year among the states least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded its highest single-day spike of 205 fresh cases on Friday, which pushed the tally to 7,952, the health department said in its bulletin.

One more fatality raised the toll in the Himalayan state to 147, the bulletin stated.

East Sikkim registered 183 cases, followed by North Sikkim at 10, West Sikkim at eight, and South Sikkim at four.

The state currently has 1,432 active cases, while 6,195 people have recovered from the disease.

At least 178 others have migrated out of Sikkim.

As many as 93,658 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 818 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

