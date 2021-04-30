Left Menu

Rajasthan to start vaccination for 18-44 age group from Saturday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

People in the 18-44 age group will be vaccinated in Rajasthan from Saturday, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

He said vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India had initially assured to give only three lakh doses, therefore, it was decided to cover people in the age group of 35-44 in 11 district headquarters from Saturday.

Late on Friday evening, the manufacturer assured 5.44 lakh more doses, following which the vaccination can now be done for people in the age group of 18-44 across the state from May 1, the minister said.

He said there are 3.25 crore beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age category in the state.

