US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting TuesdayPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 00:11 IST
The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden: official sources.
I would like to thank President Joe Biden for taking this initiative: PM Narendra Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit.
America is on the move again, President Joe Biden says in his first joint address to Congress.