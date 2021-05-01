US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)