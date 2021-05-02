Britain reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Britain reported 1,671 COVID-19 new infections on Sunday as well as a further 14 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The official data also showed that 34.51 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine.

Also Read: Britain stands in 'full support' of Czechs after Russian expulsions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)