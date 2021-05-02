Britain reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Britain reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deathsReuters | London | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:02 IST
Britain reported 1,671 COVID-19 new infections on Sunday as well as a further 14 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
The official data also showed that 34.51 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine.
