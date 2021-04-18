Britain stands in 'full support' of Czechs after Russian expulsions

Britain stands in "full support" of the Czech Republic which has exposed the lengths Russian intelligence services will go to, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday after Prague expelled 18 Russian embassy staff.

"The UK stands in full support of our Czech allies, who have exposed the lengths that the GRU will go to in their attempts to conduct dangerous and malign operations – and highlights a disturbing pattern of behaviour following the attack in Salisbury," Raab said on Twitter.

