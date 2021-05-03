Left Menu

IAF brings 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany

The total caseload in the country stands at 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry.The death toll due to the disease increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 more fatalities being reported in a day, it stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:10 IST
IAF brings 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

An Indian Air Force heavy-lift transport aircraft on Monday brought four empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany, according to an official statement.

The C-17 aircraft landed at the Hindon airbase near the national capital, it said.

''The aircraft flew out of Frankfurt-Hahn Airport after taking 4 empty cryogenic oxygen containers, to land at Hindon on May 3,'' the IAF's statement said. India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, oxygen and beds.

The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip on Monday, with 3,68,147 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours. The total caseload in the country stands at 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 more fatalities being reported in a day, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs Centre to revisit vaccine policy for 18-44 age group, says it may create disparity

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to revisit COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy for 18-44 age group, saying it would prima facie be detrimental to the right to life which includes public health and is violative of fundamental right und...

Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel market

A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market as soon as safely possible.In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Min...

Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

Concerns are growing of a coronavirus outbreak at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria that houses tens of thousands of refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, a Kurdish official said Monday.At least two peopl...

Nandigram RO did not order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday the returning officer of Nandigram did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.Addressing a press meet, Banerjee reaffirmed she will mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021