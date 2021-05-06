Left Menu

Delhi court orders release of seized oxygen concentrators for use of cops, judicial officers infected with COVID-19

Delhi's Dwarka Court ordered the Delhi Police to release 12 seized Oxygen concentrators seized on May 4, for the medication of police officers, judicial officers and their family members infected with COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Dwarka Court ordered the Delhi Police to release 12 seized Oxygen concentrators seized on May 4, for the medication of police officers, judicial officers and their family members infected with COVID-19. The Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Bahal in an order passed on Wednesday directed that, out of 12, two Oxygen Concentrator should be released to Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police, for the use of COVID-19 infected police personnel.

The order said that three Oxygen Concentrator should be released for infected judicial officers at Tiz Hazari court; two to the office of Principal District and Session Judge in Dwarka; three to the office of Principal District and Session Judge in Saket; and two to Covid Health Centre, at Delhi Judicial Academy, Dwarka. The Court also noted that a large number of judicial officers and their families in Delhi are infected with the COVID-19 virus and unfortunately two members of the Delhi Judiciary-- Family Judge Kovai Venugopal and Metropolitan Magistrate, Dwarka Kamran Khan-- have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The application was filed by the investigation officer of Delhi Police who sought direction for releasing the Oxygen Concentrator and submitted that on May 4, 12 oxygen concentrators were seized from the accused persons-- Vinay Agarwal and Akash Vashist-- and all of them were deposited in Police Station Dwarka Malkhana. It submitted that many police personnel, Judicial officers and their families are suffering from COVID-19 and therefore, these oxygen concentrators can be used for saving the lives of the police personnel. (ANI)

