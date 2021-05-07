Sweden registers 5,671 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,173. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

