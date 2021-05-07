Left Menu

Sweden registers 5,671 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Friday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:37 IST
Sweden registers 5,671 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Friday
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,173. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Also Read: Sweden not ready to lift COVID restrictions yet - PM Lofven

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teaser poster of Ek Nashebaaz unveiled

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 7 ANINewsVoir The filmmakers of Ek Nashebaaz have released the first look of the film. The films first look depicts the crux of the film. Ek Nashebaaz reveals the darker side of a rehab centre. The film shows h...

Gowda announces allocation of Remdesivir made upto 16 May 2021

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilisers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda today announced the allocation of Remdesivir made upto 16th May 2021. This wi...

England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

The estimated reproduction R rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britains health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on avera...

Airlifted MP doctor back on his feet, says Hyderabad hospital treating him for COVID

The condition of a 40-year-old COVID-19 stricken pulmonologist rpt pulmonologist, who was airlifted here from Bhopal, has improved and he is back on his feet,the hospital treating him said here on Friday.Doctors at the Yashoda Hospitalssaid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021