COVID-19: AP logs 17,188 new cases, 73 deaths

PTI | Vja | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:28 IST
Andhra Pradesh's cumulative coronavirus tally shot up to 12,45,374 as 17,188 fresh cases were added in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The total recoveries went up to 10,50,160 after 12,749 more infected persons got cured, according to the latest bulletin.

With 73 fresh fatalities reported in a day, the gross toll touched 8,519, the bulletin said.

Only Chittoor district reported 2,260 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours while seven districts added between 1,300 and 1,900 each. Five districts reported less than 1,000 new cases each.

Vizianagaram reported the highest of 11 deaths, Visakhapatnam ten, East Godavari eight, Chittoor seven, Krishna and Guntur six each, Kurnool, Prakasam and West Godavari five each, SPS Nellore and Srikakulam four each and Anantapuramu two in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

