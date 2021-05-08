Left Menu

Assam reports 5,626 fresh COVID cases, 47 more fatalities

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-05-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 01:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,77,687 on Friday as 5,626 more people tested positive for the disease, while 47 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,578, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said.

The immunisation drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years started on Friday with 32,936 beneficiaries having received the first dose of the vaccine across 244 centres in the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has received one lakh more doses of 'Covishield' on Friday, and the total vaccine availability in the state is at 3,82,670.

Meanwhile, Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of fatalities at 15, followed by eight in Dibrugarh, three each in Golaghat and Cachar, two each in Barpeta, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Udalguri and one each in Baksa, Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup (Rural) and Karimganj.

At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients died in the state due to other ailments, the bulletin said.

The new cases include 1,551 from Kamrup Metro, 474 from Kamrup (Rural), 453 from Dibrugarh and 294 from Nagaon.

The fresh COVID cases were detected out of 68,318 tests conducted during the day with the positivity rate at 8.24 per cent, it said.

Overall 89,75,466 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Assam now has 34,146 active cases.

At least 3,262 people were cured of the disease during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,46,242.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 86.92 per cent.

Altogether, 29,18,174 people have been inoculated in Assam, with 6,41,742 of them having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

