Goa: 130 COVID-19 patients shifted to GMCH's super speciality block

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:39 IST
Goa: 130 COVID-19 patients shifted to GMCH's super speciality block
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that 130 coronavirus patients have been moved to the super speciality block of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

This block was commissioned last week.

Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane inspected the new facility, which has a capacity of 150 oxygen beds, while 150 others are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said that 130 patients were shifted to the super speciality block on Sunday, while 25 patients would be shifted to the ICU on Monday.

This block would reduce the burden on the GMCH, where several wards are converted into COVID-19 facilities.

The chief minister appealed people to get themselves admitted to hospitals as soon as they get COVID-19 symptoms.

''Several patients get admitted to the hospital at the last minute. Doctors are not magicians to turn around the health after lungs are damaged completely,'' he said.

