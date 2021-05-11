Remdesivir injections transported from Indore airport to Gwalior, Dhana and Bhopal

Indore Airport is playing a key role in the fight against Covid-19. Remdesivir injections were transported from Indore airport to Gwalior, Dhana and Bhopal. Starting from 23.04.2021, a total of 18 empty Oxygen tankers have been transported from Indore to Jamnagar, Surat (Gujarat) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh) by the Indian Airforce Aircraft C-17 Globe Master. Covaxin and Covishield vaccines were received to Indore from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi. The movements were held swiftly by the airport team.

The nation is fighting a severe battle against the Corona Virus and in this crisis period, supply of medical essentials like Vaccines, Oxygen Concentrators, Oximeter and other essentials are of utmost importance. In this fight, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and various airports and airlines and their corona warriors are playing their role by ensuring uninterrupted supply of all the medical essentials coming in or going out of various cities/states.

(With Inputs from PIB)