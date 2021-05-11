Left Menu

Vaccination for eligible jail inmates, detenues in J-K's Rajouri to start from Wednesday

He advised all the inmates to take full precautions inside the jail to prevent any spread of COVID-19 and ordered frequent medical checkups.The district magistrate inspected each cell of the jail and interacted with inmates and detenues lodged in the jail.

The district administration on Tuesday ordered for organising special vaccination camps for inmates and detenues above 45 years in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district from May 12, officials said.

This was announced by District Magistrate Rajouri Rajesh Kumar Shavan during ground assessment of the facilities at district jail being provided to inmates and take stock of steps taken to ensure their safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district magistrate has ordered for organising special vaccination camps for inmates and detenues above 45 years from Wednesday. He advised all the inmates to take full precautions inside the jail to prevent any spread of COVID-19 and ordered frequent medical checkups.

The district magistrate inspected each cell of the jail and interacted with inmates and detenues lodged in the jail. He inquired about their grievances and assured them of early intervention by the district administration.

Some of the detainees put forth certain issues about the development like washroom complex, indoor stadium to be made inside the jail complex.

The DM also interacted with the women inmates and heard about the hardships being faced by them due to delayed trials.

Later, the chief medical officer on the DM's instructions got all of them tested for COVID-19 and all were found negative. It was further informed that testing of 34 jail staff was also done on the directions of the district magistrate.

Superintendent, District Jail Jammu, Mohd Rafeeq informed the DM that there are 260 inmates and one detenue.

The chief medical officer was directed to deploy teams of doctors for regular medical checkup of the inmates.

