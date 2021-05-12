Haryana: 67 held in 15 days for black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir

The Haryana Police has over a fortnight arrested 67 people from across the state for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and anti-viral Remdesivir injections, a top official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava also said police teams have conducted raids in different districts following inputs on helpline numbers and arrested those indulging in black-marketing of oxygen and Remdesivir which is in high demand for the treatment of the coronavirus.

''Since April 23, a total of 33 FIRs have been registered while 409 oxygen cylinders and 130 vials of Remdesivir were recovered from the arrested accused,'' the DGP said.

''As the demand for oxygen and life-saving drugs had gone up after surge in COVID-19 cases, some unscrupulous people with an intention to make a quick buck started selling oxygen cylinders and medicines at inflated prices,'' he said.

In these hard times, police teams were working tirelessly to stop the black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and drugs, the DGP said in a statement.

''People can inform the police about black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir by dialling 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314,'' he added.

