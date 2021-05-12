Left Menu

Haryana: 67 held in 15 days for black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:01 IST
Haryana: 67 held in 15 days for black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir

The Haryana Police has over a fortnight arrested 67 people from across the state for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and anti-viral Remdesivir injections, a top official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava also said police teams have conducted raids in different districts following inputs on helpline numbers and arrested those indulging in black-marketing of oxygen and Remdesivir which is in high demand for the treatment of the coronavirus.

''Since April 23, a total of 33 FIRs have been registered while 409 oxygen cylinders and 130 vials of Remdesivir were recovered from the arrested accused,'' the DGP said.

''As the demand for oxygen and life-saving drugs had gone up after surge in COVID-19 cases, some unscrupulous people with an intention to make a quick buck started selling oxygen cylinders and medicines at inflated prices,'' he said.

In these hard times, police teams were working tirelessly to stop the black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and drugs, the DGP said in a statement.

''People can inform the police about black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir by dialling 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece presents contentious labour reform bill

Greeces conservative government on Wednesday outlined plans to overhaul antiquated labour laws by liberalising working hours, a move criticised by the left-wing opposition and unions who fear the changes will undermine worker rights.Labour ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as strong inflation stokes rate hike fears

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data fueled fears of tighter monetary policy to combat possibly a longer period of inflation.The consumer price index jumped 0.8 last month...

490 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 490 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,014, an official said.Besides, four more coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection r...

OYO to move to 4-day work week: Ritesh Agarwal

Hospitality firm OYO will be shifting to a 4-day work week, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet on Wednesday, as the company also launched a no questions asked flexible infinite paid leaves initiative.Agarwal in a tweet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021