Left Menu

Bihar govt encourages people to install indoor plants for fresh oxygen

PTI AG AAR AAR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:15 IST
Bihar govt encourages people to install indoor plants for fresh oxygen

In an attempt to help those worried about oxygen scarcity amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Bihar government on Friday launched a campaign to encourage installation of oxygen-giving indoor plants.

Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bihar launched the campaign '#NatureCuresYou' to sensitise people about how nature can help beat coronavirus.

''In these exceptional times, when there is an enormous scarcity of oxygen, knowledge about indoor oxygen-giving plants and other therapeutic spices and herbs will provide needful support to distressed people.

''Through this campaign, the department intends to sensitize people about the infinite ways by which nature can help us beat this lethal infection,'' the department said in an official statement.

Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bihar, was quoted as saying, ''Our goal is to improve people's health by making them aware about indoor plants which give us oxygen and about other plants, herbs, and spices, which have medicinal value, through #NatureCuresYou campaign.'' He said that such an information will help people get cured of common ailments at home with easy, natural treatment.

The department said that plants and nature have been the base of ancient Ayurvedic science and their use in the domestic treatment of common diseases continues to date. ''Thus, the campaign #NatureCuresYou is to highlight such effective methods of simple treatment, by which the common people can take care of their health, while being at home and minimal external intervention,'' it said.

It suggested that people should keep at home plants of medicinal values such as Giloy, Kalimirch and Pippali (long pepper) which can boost immunity and help cure many common diseases.

Snake Plant, Rubber plant, Areca Palm are some of the indoor oxygen-providing plants and they are instrumental in the creation of a healthy indoor environment, it said.

''The pandemic has confined people to their homes, and therefore the need of a purified and oxygenated atmosphere has become a necessity. This campaign encourages people towards indoor and potted plants, which can be an invaluable source to purified fresh oxygen, at no extra cost,'' it said. PTI AG AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely

Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it seeks to control an increase in untraceable coronavirus infections in the city-state.From Sunday until June 13, gatherings will be limited to two people, and restaurants can only provi...

Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Japan on Friday further expanded a coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months.Japan has been struggling t...

Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment in cars and on carts

After days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, some terrified residents of north Gaza are not waiting to see if there is a repeat of 2014, when a ground assault followed.Under heavy shelling on Thursday night,...

Asian Paints shares rally over 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Asian Paints on Friday zoomed over 8 per cent, adding Rs 20,863.1 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported an 81.13 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.The stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021