Left Menu

Over 4.5 cr COVID tests done, 1.5 cr people vaccinated in UP: Yogi Adityanath

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:42 IST
Over 4.5 cr COVID tests done, 1.5 cr people vaccinated in UP: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Over 4.5 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Uttar Pradesh so far, while 1.5 crore people have been vaccinated for coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

The chief minister said the state did not have ''much capacity'' for COVID testing till March last year but is now conducting 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh tests every day.

''On March 2, 2020, we did not have much capacity for COVID tests nor isolation beds for treatment of COVID patients in the state. 'With support from the Centre, the state government's machinery along with help from various organisations, today we are conducting 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh tests every day," Adityanath told reporters in Noida during a visit here to review the pandemic situation.

''Over 4.5 crore COVID tests have been conducted in the state so far. The state has 80,000 hospital beds in L2 and L3 category where coronavirus positive patients can be treated,'' he said.

He said the Centre is providing vaccines for free to people above the age of 45 years while the state government is doing it for the people aged between 18 and 44 years.

''We have so far vaccinated 1.5 crore people in the state and continue (to do so) at war footing as per a comprehensive strategy,'' Adityanath said.

He said vaccination for people aged above 45 is being done at 2,500 centres and for the 18-plus category, the government had started the vaccination process in seven districts in the first phase where active cases and positivity rate were the highest.

''In the second phase, we brought all municipal corporations on board and in the third phase, which starts tomorrow, we will begin vaccination at all headquarters of commissionaires. From tomorrow, vaccination will begin in 23 districts of the state,'' he added.

In the wake of suspicions being raised that the virus is spreading to rural areas, the government had implemented a comprehensive strategy for it on May 2, the chief minister said.

''We have a monitoring team in every village. Keeping 97,000 revenue villages in focus, the monitoring teams are screening people for COVID,'' he said.

Those who are positive or show symptoms for the infection are provided a medicine kit and data is prepared of such people which is given to the Integrated COVID Control Centre (ICCC) from where the rapid response team (RRT) goes to the village and conducts tests on contact persons of the patient and makes necessary arrangements for them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMD predicts light thunderstorms, rain over parts of Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain over isolated places in Gujarats Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod. The downpour will be accompanied by light thunderstorm...

OIC condemns Israel 'brutal aggression' against Palestinians - statement

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC condemned in the strongest terms Israels brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, according to a statement issued after an emergency meeting of the organisation on Sunday.The statement, c...

Israel air strikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed 33 Palestinians, including eight children, Gaza health officials said, as militants fired an early morning barrage of rockets into Israel.With no sign of an end to the worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestini...

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record with 187 infections

Vietnams daily locally transmitted coronavirus cases rose by 187 on Sunday, a record for the second time this week as many communities and districts nationwide impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.Most of the cases had been unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021