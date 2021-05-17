3 community centres in Srinagar to be set up as COVID Centres

As the COVID-19 situation is intensifying in Kashmir, three city community centres in Srinagar are being set as COVID Wellness Centers in order to ease up the load of patients at the hospitals. These community centers are under the supervision of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). These centres will be monitored and managed by the COVID hospitals to which these will be attached as an extension.

At present, the work is almost complete at a centre in Baba Demb area where the multiple community center has got forty beds along with neat and clean bedding. The authorities will set oxygen facilities, deploy doctors and, paramedical staff in the coming days. "The first of multiple SMC COVID Wellness Centers is getting ready to augment the bed capacity in Srinagar to function as adjunct facilities with main COVID hospitals. The centre will be equipped with oxygen concentrators, washrooms, power backup, and round-the-clock presence of doctors and paramedical staff," SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu told ANI.

Mattu is personally monitoring the ongoing work of these wellness COVID centers. "Earlier it used to be a community hall, big marriages would get organised. But unfortunately, the second wave of COVID-19 has come and now these centres are being converted into COVID Wellness Centres. This is a very goof decision on government's part," Ajaz Ahmad, carpenter, said.

At present, Jammu and Kashmir has 51,623 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

