Cries for beds, ventilators, oxygen echoing in wilderness: Moily slams govt

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday slammed the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged that the cries for beds, ventilators, oxygen and drugs are echoing in wilderness.Congress leaders have been critical of the governments handling of the COVID situation in the country, while the government has rejected such charges and asserted that it has taken timely steps to deal with the crisis.In a statement, Moily said the nation is in the grip of trauma both in terms of economy and public health.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:50 IST
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday slammed the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged that the ''cries for beds, ventilators, oxygen and drugs are echoing in wilderness''.

Congress leaders have been critical of the government's handling of the COVID situation in the country, while the government has rejected such charges and asserted that it has taken timely steps to deal with the crisis.

In a statement, Moily said the nation is in the grip of trauma both in terms of economy and public health. ''It (India) is exposed to paralysis and uncertainty. No governments or economists or scientists or the medical fraternity are coming forward with a solution or solace,'' the former Union minister said. ''The cries for beds, ventilators, oxygen and drugs are echoing in wilderness. There are no takers for dead bodies and in some places bodies are being disposed of in rivers and streams. The basic rules of human dignity are not ensured to the deceased,'' Moily said.

COVID-19 patients who are admitted to hospitals are not being looked after properly both in the hospitals and in COVID Care Centres, he claimed. ''We also hear of the Black Fungus post COVID recovery...Are there any audits on the COVID deaths and post COVID deaths,'' he asked. Hitting out at the government, Moily alleged black marketing is thriving at the cost of human lives and pharmacists are making fast money. ''Our prime minister who preaches being Atmanirbar has left it to the fate of the people - Paramatmanirbar,'' he alleged. India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

