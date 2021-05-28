Delhi: Woman gifts life to four through organ donation

A 43-year old woman saved the lives of four people who were donated her organs, amidst the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Delhi. The 43-year-old, who was hypertensive, non-Covid-19, suddenly had vomiting and severe headache for which she sought medical attention. She reached the emergency department of Sir Ganga Ram hospital on May 20, 2021. During the course of admission, her condition worsened, further tests revealed that she had a severe brain haemorrhage and inspite of all efforts of resuscitation, she was declared brain dead.

Her family was shattered as she was the only sister amongst seven siblings and had left a 21-year-old son and husband grieving behind. After proper counselling, the family was keen to donate her organs and keep her memories alive. Even in her death, they wanted her to give life to many more individuals with organ failure. According to Dr Naimish N Mehta, Co-Chairman, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "There is a huge waiting list for cadaver organs, and with Covid-19 pandemic, organ donation rate has reduced remarkably across the country. Currently, there are 179 patients waiting for Cadaver Liver and 484 patients waiting for Cadaver Kidney transplantation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Organ donation rate in India varies from 0.65 to 1 per million population while it is upto 35 pmp in Spain and 26 pmp in the USA."

Organs were retrieved by a team of doctors led by Dr Mehta. The liver was transplanted in a 58-year-old man, who was waiting on the list for over 2 years and had almost given up hope of finding an organ for his survival. Other organs retrieved were two kidneys and heart. One kidney was transplanted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and remaining of the organs were sent to other hospitals of Delhi NCR. Dr Mehta further stated that they were able to perform life-saving surgeries like transplantation in the separate non-Covid wings with due diligence and strict infection control, even during the times of this pandemic thereby preventing any chance of cross infection.

According to Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "Our hospital has always been at the forefront of cadaver organ donation awareness program and we have created a separate portal for those wish to pledge their organs after their death." He also expressed sincere gratitude towards the family of the deceased for the noble act of organ donation thereby giving new lease of life to many individuals. (ANI)

