Russia says countries requested mutual recognition of vaccination certificates - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian said on Friday that several countries including Hungary have approached Moscow to agree on mutually recognizing each other's COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the TASS news agency reported.
The comments were made by Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar air force chief in Moscow for military helicopter expo - media reports
Zelenskiy: Russian passports in Donbass are a step towards 'annexation'
Brazilian drugmaker completes first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Foreigners show 'sufficient interest' in Russian debt, finance ministry says
Brazilian drugmaker produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine