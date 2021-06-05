India posts daily rise of 120,529 new COVID-19 cases

India reported on Saturday 120,529 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,380.

The tally of infections stood at al 28.69 million and the death toll at 344,082, data from the federal health ministry showed.

