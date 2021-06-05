Left Menu

India posts daily rise of 120,529 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 09:42 IST
Image Credit: ANI
India reported on Saturday 120,529 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,380.

The tally of infections stood at al 28.69 million and the death toll at 344,082, data from the federal health ministry showed.

