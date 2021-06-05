Left Menu

Haryana gets response from Malta-based firm on int'l tender for COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 23:50 IST
The Haryana government has received an expression of interest from an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Malta to provide up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to the state, it said on Saturday.

The state had floated a global tender for COVID-19 vaccine shots through the Haryana Medical Services Corporation (HMSCL) on May 26.

The tender was closed on June 4, but no bid was received during the period, the government said in a statement.

However, the Pharma Regulatory Services Limited in Malta has given an expression of interest to the HMSCL to provide doses of Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it said.

Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines approved by India's drug controller for use in the country.

As per the offer made by the firm, each dose of the vaccine will cost Rs 1,120, the statement said.

The firm has given a timeline of 30 days to supply the first batch of five lakh doses, followed by 10 lakh doses every 20 days till the supply is completed, against a letter of credit issued in its name, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

