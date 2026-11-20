​US President Donald ‌Trump said on ​Thursday after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin ‌that a mutual agreement to limit nuclear weapons will be hard to achieve but that he will keep working on it. "I ‌love the concept of it but in terms of ‌pure negotiation, it’s a very hard thing for me as a president to do," Trump told Reuters by phone as he flew back to ⁠Washington ​from his trilateral ⁠summit in China.

A top priority for Trump on the trip was to ⁠begin three-way talks about nuclear weapons, a topic China is reluctant ​to address as it mounts a large nuclear buildup to ⁠catch up with Russian and American dominance. Trump said "President Xi agrees with me" ⁠on ​the concept of limiting nuclear weapons "but at the same time it's very hard for somebody to say 'We have 4,000 ⁠nuclear weapons, we’ll give up half.' It’s hard to do.“

He said ⁠he would ⁠keep bringing up the subject "because it should be done, but it’s hard to do psychologically.”