Ukraine reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases in about a year

Ukraine registered on Monday the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours for nearly a year, the health ministry data showed. The ministry reported 535 new coronavirus cases as of June 7, the lowest since June 9, 2020, when it registered 525 cases. The number of recorded new infections usually dips on Mondays due to fewer registrations over the weekend.

Ukraine registered on Monday the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours for nearly a year, the health ministry data showed. The ministry reported 535 new coronavirus cases as of June 7, the lowest since June 9, 2020, when it registered 525 cases.

The number of recorded new infections usually dips on Mondays due to fewer registrations over the weekend. Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most affected European countries so far, with around 2.22 million COVID-19 cases and 51,215 deaths as of June 7.

The data showed Ukraine had registered 33 deaths in the past day.

