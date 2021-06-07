Left Menu

MP: Markets to reopen in Bhopal from June 9 as curfew relaxed further

The coronavirus-induced curfew in the Madhya Pradesh capital will be eased further from Thursday with the reopening of markets but shopkeepers and their employees will have to get themselves vaccinated, Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said on Monday.Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with different unions of traders, Sarang, the in-charge minister for Bhopal, said camps will be organised for inoculating shopkeepers and their employees on Wednesday.Markets will reopen from Thursday. Bhopal now has 2,042 active cases, as per the state health department.

The coronavirus-induced curfew in the Madhya Pradesh capital will be eased further from Thursday with the reopening of markets but shopkeepers and their employees will have to get themselves vaccinated, Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with different unions of traders, Sarang, the in-charge minister for Bhopal, said camps will be organised for inoculating shopkeepers and their employees on Wednesday.

''Markets will reopen from Thursday. Shopkeepers will need to follow the COVID-19 protocol ensuring social distancing and wearing masks,'' he said.

At present, weekend curfew also remains in force in Bhopal.

Responding to a related query, Sarang said the administration was considering relaxing the (weekend) curfew on Saturdays.

''However, the night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will continue,'' he added.

Sarang said the relaxation, if allowed, will not be applicable for swimming pools, gyms etc. Only takeaway facility will be allowed in hotels, he said.

The state government had relaxed the ''corona curfew'', which was imposed in Bhopal from April 12, on June 1 allowing shops under certain categories and industries to resume operations.

On Monday, Bhopal reported 131 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 1,22,082. Bhopal now has 2,042 active cases, as per the state health department.

