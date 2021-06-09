Honduran president thanks Mexico for vaccine donation

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Tuesday thanked the Mexican government for agreeing to donate 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines, as he seeks to inoculate the population of the Central American country against coronavirus.

Hernandez, in a tweet, also thanked El Salvador and Israel for helping his country secure vaccine doses.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)