Honduran president thanks Mexico for vaccine donation
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:46 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Tuesday thanked the Mexican government for agreeing to donate 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines, as he seeks to inoculate the population of the Central American country against coronavirus.
Hernandez, in a tweet, also thanked El Salvador and Israel for helping his country secure vaccine doses.
