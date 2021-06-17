Tanzania to submit request to join COVAX vaccine-sharing facility
Tanzania is submitting a formal request to join the COVAX global vaccine-sharing facility, the top World Health Organisation (WHO) official in Africa said on Thursday.
"We have received information that Tanzania is now formally working to join the COVAX facility," Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, told a news conference.
