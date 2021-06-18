Left Menu

Maha govt to launch vaccination drive for 30-44 age group from tomorrow

Private hospitals will continue vaccination of 18-44 age group as per their schedule, he added.The vaccination of above 45 age group will also continue as vials for this category are supplied by the Union government separately, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government will be starting a special COVID-19 inoculation drive for 30-44 years age group from Saturday, an official said here.

Until now, the inoculation of 18-44 age group is taking place largely at private hospitals.

The state had demanded permission from the Union government to start special drive for 30-44 age group as it largely covers the working sections of population which would enable further relaxation of restrictions on shops, businesses and commercial activities, said a senior health department official.

Co-WIN app will have a new category of 30-44 age group, but people in this category can also register themselves directly at the state-run vaccination centers.

''People can register themselves on Co-WIN or carry necessary documents and get registered at the state-run vaccination centers directly,'' said the official.

The Maharashtra government has been allocated 72 lakh vials of vaccines this month of which 25 lakh have been received and distributed. ''With increased supply, we want to prioritise the working class,'' the official said. ''Private hospitals will continue vaccination of 18-44 age group as per their schedule,'' he added.

The vaccination of above 45 age group will also continue as vials for this category are supplied by the Union government separately, the official said.

