Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-06-2021 03:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 03:54 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 3,964 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 192 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,475,705 infections and 231,151 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

