Left Menu

Accident at Mexico coal mine leaves 7 miners trapped

The federal civil defense office said seven miners were missing and that water was being pumped out of the pit to allow rescue work to continue.The small-scale coal mines of Coahuila have been hit by accidents in the past.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 05-06-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 07:40 IST
Accident at Mexico coal mine leaves 7 miners trapped

An accident at a small-scale coal mine project in a northern Mexico border state left seven miners trapped on Friday, officials said.

The Coahuila Labor Department said the mine was apparently hit by some sort of collapse and flooding. The mine, located in Muzquiz township, appears to be a type of deep, narrow, open coal pit with steep earth walls. The area is about is 80 miles (130 kilometres) southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Rescue work was continuing to find the miners. The federal civil defense office said seven miners were missing and that water was being pumped out of the pit to allow rescue work to continue.

The small-scale coal mines of Coahuila have been hit by accidents in the past. A February 2006 methane gas explosion at a coal mine in Sabinas, Coahuila killed 65 miners. Rescuers recovered the bodies of two miners but tons of wood, rock and metal, as well as toxic gas, hindered the recovery of the others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021