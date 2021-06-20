Assam village lights 4,444 earthen lamps for COVID-19 victims

In a unique prayer ceremony for the people who have succumbed to COVID-19, nearly 4,500 earthen lamps were lit by residents of two villages in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The Sonowal Kachari community in Naharkatia area organised the event with villagers of Na-Khotiya Sonowal gaon and Mathawoni gaon lighting the earthen lamps on both sides of the road passing through the two villages.

Advertisement

The total 774 families in the two villages lit 4,444 lamps on Saturday night remembering the people, who have lost their lives battling the COVID-19 infection.

Gakul Bora, a resident of the locality, said, ''There are many in this world who have become orphans at a tender age. We have ourselves encountered many such cases and just imagine how big the numbers can be in the entire world.

''This is our attempt to pray for the peace of the departed and strength for the living.'' All villagers, from old to young and maintaining proper COVID-19 protocols, offered prayers to Khring-Khring Baitho, the chief deity of the community, and prayed for the eternal peace of the people who have died of COVID-19.

Prayers were offered to the deity, who represents the five elements -- fire, earth, water, air and space -- for the safety of mankind.

The special tribute programme was inaugurated by the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council chief executive member Dipuranjan Makrari by lighting a lamp at the Khring-Khring Baitho temple premises at Na-Khotiya Sonowal village.

Makrari urged the people not to lower their guards against COVID-19 and appealed to all to follow all health and safety protocols.

The representatives of All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students' Union, Sonowal Kachari Jatiya Parishad and All Assam Sonowal Kachari Nari Santha also participated in the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)