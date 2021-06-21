China urges U.S. not to seek 'political manipulation' after Taiwan vaccine aid
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-06-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 12:54 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry urged the United States on Monday not to seek "political manipulation" in the name of vaccine assistance after the United States delivered 2.5 million COVID-19 shots to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United
- Zhao Lijian
- United States
- Taiwan
- China
- Beijing
- Chinese
Advertisement