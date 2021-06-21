Ireland says Delta variant accounted for up to 20% of weekly cases

The more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant first detected in India accounted for up to 20% of cases reported in Ireland in the last week, an increase the country's chief medical officer described as concerning.

The incidence rate has been falling steadily in recent weeks in Ireland, which has partly vaccinated around two-thirds of all adults with one-third fully protected. It reported 284 new cases on Monday, one of the lowest daily counts this year.

The health service said a number of outbreaks associated with the variant were also reported in the last week. Ireland is reopening its economy at a slower pace than most, with indoor dining and drinking only set to resume early next month.

