Australia's New South Wales reports 24 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday reported 24 locally acquired COVID-19 cases as the state capital Sydney nears a week of a hard lockdown put in place to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Of Thursday's cases, nine cases were in isolation while three were in isolation for part of their infectious period. Twelve cases were infectious in the community.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)