Australia's New South Wales reports 24 locally acquired COVID-19 cases
New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday reported 24 locally acquired COVID-19 cases as the state capital Sydney nears a week of a hard lockdown put in place to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.
Of Thursday's cases, nine cases were in isolation while three were in isolation for part of their infectious period. Twelve cases were infectious in the community.
