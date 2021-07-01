Left Menu

Third-wave may not come if COVID norms are followed, vaccination done properly: AIIMS director

If people are careful and India is able to vaccinate a large number of population, then the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic may not even come, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:02 IST
Third-wave may not come if COVID norms are followed, vaccination done properly: AIIMS director
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sahil Pandey If people are careful and India is able to vaccinate a large number of population, then the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic may not even come, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday.

"That depends on how we behave, if we are careful and we have good vaccination coverage, then the third wave may not come, or it will be very little," Guleria told ANI while talking about the third wave of COVID-19. Sharing his view on the mixing of vaccines, the AIIMS director said, "More data is needed on the mixing of doses. Studies have come which says that it may be effective but with more than usual side effects. We need more data before we can say that this is a policy that should be tried."

Talking about the active number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Dr Guleria suggested that there are some areas where case positivity is high and needs to be aggressively addressed so as to contain the spread furthermore. "Cases are reducing but there are some areas where case positivity is still high, we need to address the issue aggressively in those areas. They should not become hotspots, leading to the spread of the virus in other areas," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
4
Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid-February; Putin, in COVID-19 vaccine push, says he got Sputnik V shot and more

Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021