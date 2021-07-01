Left Menu

Over 1.24 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 1.24 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 94,66,420 doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Over 32.92 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 31,67,50,891 doses, the ministry said.

''More than 1.24 crore (1,24,50,909) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

''Furthermore, more than 94,66,420 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next 3 days,'' the ministry said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

