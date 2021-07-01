Left Menu

Vietnam reports record 713 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Vietnam reported 713 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new record daily increase, the health ministry said.

Most of the new cases were in the country's economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said.

