Vietnam reports record 713 new coronavirus cases
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:14 IST
Vietnam reported 713 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new record daily increase, the health ministry said.
Most of the new cases were in the country's economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
