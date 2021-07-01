Delhi hospital begins Sputnik V jabs, beneficiaries to register through CoWin app

After much delay, a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday started the administration of the Sputnik V Covid vaccine for the general public in a staged manner. Around 1000 people have been administered with the first dose of the Russian vaccine so far, informed the hospital.

"Indraprastha Apollo has started the administration of the Sputnik V vaccine for the public in a staged manner from June 30th. As of today, around 1000 persons have been administered the said vaccine," stated Indraprastha Apollo. "The spot registration and walk-in facility for Sputnik V are currently restricted and we are encouraging beneficiaries to register and make appointments through the CoWIN app," the hospital further stated.

Sputnik V was likely to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 25, the sources had said earlier. However, the drive was delayed. Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was administered to employees of Dr Reddy's Lab at the Hospital on June 13, sources had said.

The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the schedule issued by the central government has been capped at Rs 1,145. Developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and marketed by Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been importing the shots from Russia and would eventually be manufacturing it in India. The COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi has gained pace with over two lakh people being inoculated daily for three days in a row, senior AAP leader Atishi said on Wednesday. (ANI)

