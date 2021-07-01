Left Menu

India's drug regulator refuses to grant emergency-use authorisation to Covid vaccine Sputnik-Light

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:33 IST
India's drug regulator refuses to grant emergency-use authorisation to Covid vaccine Sputnik-Light
  • Country:
  • India

India's drug regulator has refused to grant emergency-use authorisation to single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-Light, while ruling out the need for the conduct of the phase-3 trial of the Russian vaccine in the country.

According to the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting held on July 30, which have been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Sputnik-Light is the same as the component-1 of Sputnik V and as its safety and immunogenicity data in the Indian population has already been generated in a trial here, there seems to be inadequate data and justification for conducting a separate, similar trial.

According to the SEC recommendations, which were uploaded on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) website on Thursday, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had submitted a proposal to the DCGI seeking market authorisation of Sputnik-Light, along with the interim safety and efficacy data generated from the phase 1/2 clinical trials in Russia, and presented the protocol for conducting the phase-3 clinical trial of the vaccine in India before the committee.

The SEC of the CDSCO, which deliberated on the application, noted that Sputnik-Light is the same as the component-1 of Sputnik V.

Furthermore, the firm has already generated the safety and immunogenicity data of the component-1 in the country.

The committee also noted that the phase-3 efficacy trial is ongoing in Russia and the efficacy data is yet to be generated, read the recommendations of the SEC.

''After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm should present the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data of the phase-3 clinical trial of Sputnik-Light that is being carried out in Russia for considering the proposal for the grant of MA (market authorisation) in the country.

''Further, as the safety and immunogenicity data of the component-1 in Indian population has already been generated in the country in another trial, there seems to be inadequate data and justification in conducting a separate, similar trial,'' the recommendations read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021