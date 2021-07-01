Left Menu

J'khand prepares its COVID warriors to contain any possible third wave

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:50 IST
Ranchi, Jul 1 (PTI)Recognising the crucial role played by the ground level health workers during COVID pandemic, the Jharkhand government in collaboration with HDFC bank and a social organisation is imparting special training to a band of 90 women as part of preparation against the anticipated third wave.

Under the initiative 'Parivartan - a collaboration among the Jharkhand government, the Prejha Foundation and HDFC Bank- health workers, ANMs and others are receiving appropriate training across the state, the state government said in a statement Thursday.

Retired Indian Army doctors and health professionals are also providing training to Jharkhand health workers.

They are working to smoothen health services in the distant areas of the state and make them more accessible, the statement said.

Nursing Kaushal Colleges run by Prejha foundation, in Chanho, Gumla and Chaibasa is providing training to health workers through a 15-day residential training programme, it added.

In the training, information related to anatomy, infection control, epidemiology, vaccination, oxygen administration, injection, disinfection, nursing laboratory technology, first aid, physiotherapy etc is being given.

''This residential training programme on field epidemiology for frontline health care workers is a very intensive programme where frontline health care workers are being taught on identification and surveillance of diseases.

They are being trained for guidelines on supervisory module fot containment zone, door to door survey, contact tracing of COVID, waste management protocol and infection control practice, said Dr Praveen Karn, State Epidemiologist, Jharkhand.

The state government said it believed that introducing new techniques in the training process and handholding training using modern medical infrastructure will lead to improved service delivery in the rural and most distant parts of the state.

''we need to prepare our workforce for every possible situation to win the fight against this deadly virus and safeguard our people,'' Karn said.

During the span of this 15-day training, health professionals are being taught every minute detail anticipated to be faced by them in the field, the government said, adding, health workers are enthusiastically participating in the fight against Covid19 and getting equipped with modern medical techniques.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,45,610 on Thursday as 85 more people tested positive for the infection.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,113 as no fresh fatality was registered.

