Left Menu

Both healthcare workers, citizens have responsibility of managing COVID-19: Dr Naveet Wig

Head of the Medicine Department at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Dr Naveet Wig on Thursday said that the 'Team India' against COVID-19 includes healthcare workers and citizens and both have the responsibility of managing the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:00 IST
Both healthcare workers, citizens have responsibility of managing COVID-19: Dr Naveet Wig
Dr Naveet Wig, Head of the Medicine Department at AIIMS. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Head of the Medicine Department at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Dr Naveet Wig on Thursday said that the 'Team India' against COVID-19 includes healthcare workers and citizens and both have the responsibility of managing the pandemic.

Talking to ANI, Dr Wig said, "Team India includes healthcare workers and citizens. Both have a responsibility towards managing COVID-19. 100 per cent vaccination, clean masks and no mass gatherings can ensure a lower rate of the COVID infection." On the occasion of Doctors' Day, the HOD of AIIMS Medicine Department said, "Healthcare workers take a lot of pressure and have to maintain work-life balance. We need to give them breaks and shifts and they need to be away from work to re-energise themselves."

"Patients and healthcare workers are going through uncertainty and at this point, they both have to take care of each other. When healthcare workers are dealing with uncertainty, sometimes they do not have the answers and sometimes things go out of hand. As healthcare workers, we think about patients we have lost all the time," he said. "So, the country as a whole needs to be emotionally intelligent. We should understand each other's emotions," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021