Both healthcare workers, citizens have responsibility of managing COVID-19: Dr Naveet Wig

By Shalini Bhardwaj Head of the Medicine Department at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Dr Naveet Wig on Thursday said that the 'Team India' against COVID-19 includes healthcare workers and citizens and both have the responsibility of managing the pandemic.

Talking to ANI, Dr Wig said, "Team India includes healthcare workers and citizens. Both have a responsibility towards managing COVID-19. 100 per cent vaccination, clean masks and no mass gatherings can ensure a lower rate of the COVID infection." On the occasion of Doctors' Day, the HOD of AIIMS Medicine Department said, "Healthcare workers take a lot of pressure and have to maintain work-life balance. We need to give them breaks and shifts and they need to be away from work to re-energise themselves."

"Patients and healthcare workers are going through uncertainty and at this point, they both have to take care of each other. When healthcare workers are dealing with uncertainty, sometimes they do not have the answers and sometimes things go out of hand. As healthcare workers, we think about patients we have lost all the time," he said. "So, the country as a whole needs to be emotionally intelligent. We should understand each other's emotions," he added. (ANI)

