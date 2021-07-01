COVID-19: Haryana records 15 more fatalities, 85 fresh cases

Haryana on Thursday reported 15 more Covid-related deaths, which took the cumulative toll to 9,446, and 85 fresh cases pushed the total case count to 7,68,724, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The latest deaths include two each from Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar and Gurgaon districts, it said.

Meanwhile, among the districts, Palwal and Bhiwani reported 10 and eight cases, respectively.

The total active cases in the state are 1,380. The total recoveries so far are 7,57,898 and the recovery rate is 98.59 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate is 7.65 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

