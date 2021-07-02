Left Menu

Mexico reports 6,081 new cases of COVID-19, 201 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-07-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 04:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 6,081 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 201 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,525,350 infections and 233,248 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

