Russia's COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemic high

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-07-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:15 IST
Russia reported 679 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the Delta variant.

The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 23,218 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 6,893 in Moscow, pushing the national case total to 5,561,360.

