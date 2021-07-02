Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:19 IST
Britain reports 50,824 new cases of Delta variant in latest week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain has reported 50,824 new cases of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant of concern in the latest week, Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.

PHE said the new total cases of Delta had risen to 161,981, a 46% increase from last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

