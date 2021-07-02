Left Menu

Maha: Six lifts inoperative at SRT hospital; relatives help carry patients to wards

At least six out of seven lifts at Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtras Beed are inoperative, forcing relatives to help carry patients to wards on the upper floors of the facility, a senior official said on Friday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 16:24 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

At least six out of seven lifts at Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Beed are inoperative, forcing relatives to help carry patients towards on the upper floors of the facility, a senior official said on Friday. The medical college and hospital at Ambajogai has a bed capacity of 1,177, and is also a center for treating COVID-19 patients from Beed and neighboring districts, the college's dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre said.

There are seven lifts in the entire premises, of which the administrative building has two, another wing has three and the medicine wing has two, the official said.

Of the two lifts in the medicine department, one has been repaired, while the other lift is still inoperative, he said, adding that the remaining five lifts have not been functioning due to various reasons for years. ''When the COVID-19 crisis began, infected patients were admitted in three wards on the lower floors. We shifted critical wards on the upper floors. Things become difficult when critical patients have to be brought to lower floors to undergo tests,'' Sukre said, adding relatives also need to help carry patients to upper floors on stretchers. A fund of Rs 43 lakh has been sanctioned to repair the lift in the medicine department and tenders may be floated for this after the state Assembly session, the official said.

Despite follow-ups with the PWD nothing much happened, and hence the medical facility will write to the district collector about the same, he said. Despite repeated attempts, the concerned official from the PWD was unreachable for comment.

